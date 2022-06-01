Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim

Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against Amber Heard, while his ex-wife has been awarded one counterclaim by the court.

The jury found that Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages.

However, the judge capped the punitive damages total in accordance with legal limits, resulting in a total of $10.35m.

Ms Heard was found to have a partial win in her case and was awarded $2m in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

