Depp v Heard: Most dramatic moments of the trial so far

Posted on April 28, 2022 0

Watch a roundup of the most dramatic moments so far from Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million over an article she wrote in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms Heard did not name Mr Depp in the article, but his lawyers have said that the article made it difficult for him to land film roles.

The trial is expected to last for six weeks.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Depp v Heard: Most dramatic moments of the trial so far