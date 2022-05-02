Depp security guard tells of actor’s shock when Heard ‘punched him in the face’

Johnny Depp’s security guard Travis McGivern spoke of the actor’s shock when Amber Heard punched him in the face during a fight as he testified in the former couple’s defamation trial.

Mr Depp is arguing that his ex-wife defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Mr McGivern, who appeared in court on Monday via video link from Los Angeles, said the fight took place on 23 March 2015. He said he “heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr Depp in the left side of his face”, noting that it was Ms Heard’s fist.