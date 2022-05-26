Depp chuckles as he says he ‘misses’ tip of finger severed in fight with Heard

Posted on May 26, 2022 0

Johnny Depp laughed during his testimony in court on Wednesday (25 May) as he said he “missed” the tip of his finger that was severed in a fight with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for $50 million after she wrote an article in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Mr Depp has said that his finger was severed by a vodka bottle thrown by Ms Heard.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Depp chuckles as he says he ‘misses’ tip of finger severed in fight with Heard