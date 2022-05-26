Johnny Depp laughed during his testimony in court on Wednesday (25 May) as he said he “missed” the tip of his finger that was severed in a fight with his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for $50 million after she wrote an article in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”
Mr Depp has said that his finger was severed by a vodka bottle thrown by Ms Heard.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Source Link Depp chuckles as he says he ‘misses’ tip of finger severed in fight with Heard