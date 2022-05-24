Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was reportedly briefed on the shooting in Uvalde, Texas that has left 14 students and one teacher dead.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Department of Homeland Security briefed on elementary school shooting massacre in Texas