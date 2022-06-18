Denise Richards speaks out in support of daughter Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans career: ‘I’m in awe’

Denise Richards has shown her support for her daughter, Sami Sheen, loud and clear following criticism over the 18-year-old’s decision to join OnlyFans.

The Wild Things star previously hit back at her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, whom she shares Sami with, after he blamed her for their daughter’s move to join the platform known for hosting sexually explicit content.

In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, Richards, 51, said she had received “lots of negative comments” via social media in the past week, but wished she “had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has”.

“I also can’t be judgemental of her choices,” she wrote on Friday night. “I did Wild Things and Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either.”

Richards was aged 26 when she starred in the 1998 thriller Wild Things and posed nude for a 2004 issue of Playboy magazine.

She continued to praise Sami in her statement and said: “And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle. I’m in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you.

“I recently learned about OnlyFans in the last few months. The judgement because women and men of the adult film industry are on there. Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself [sic] on Instagram? We’ve all done it.”

Richards concluded: “Those of you that are so judgemental… sounds like you might already subscribe to an OnlyFans account. Have a great weekend.”

Sami revealed she was joining the platform in a post on Monday 13 June, when she shared a photo of herself in a swimsuit on Instagram with the caption: “Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more.”

Her father, 56-year-old Charlie, condemned the decision and told Page Six: “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.

“I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

But Richards hit back at her former husband and said: “Sami is 18 and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices.”

Richards and Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006 and share two daughters, Sami and Lola Rose, 17. In 2018, she married actor Aaron William Cameron, with whom she shares daughter Eloise Joni Richards.

In a Q&A on Instagram Stories this week, Sami responded to a question from a follower who asked if she “really” thought she has “the body for OnlyFans”.

The teenager answered: “Yes, because there’s no ‘body’ you need to have in order to do OnlyFans. Only thing that matters is making sure that you’re comfortable with what you’re posting and remembering that all bodies are beautiful.”

