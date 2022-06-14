Denise Richards defends herself after Charlie Sheen blames her for 18-year-old daughter joining OnlyFans

Denise Richards has responded after Charlie Sheen blamed his ex-wife for letting their eldest daughter set up an OnlyFans profile.

Sam “Sami” Sheen, 18, announced she was joining the platform – which is known for hosting sexually explicit content – on Monday (13 June), sharing a photo of herself in a swimsuit with the words: “Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more.”

Two and a Half Men actor Charlie, 56, has since said: “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.”

He told Page Six: “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Richards told the publication: “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices.”

Richards and Charlie, who were married from 2002 to 2006, had two daughters while they were together: Sami and Lola Rose, 17.

(Instagram)

In February, Charlie joined TikTok. For his first video, the Wall Street actor shared a clip of a cartoon man in a green dinosaur suit with a photo of his face sticking on the top.

The character could be seen dancing around a lake, with the word “congratulations” written in the background. Charlie captioned the post: “Last night’s dream.”

