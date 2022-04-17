'Demon Slayer Season 3 First Teaser Out Now; Introduces Mist Hashira And Love Hashira

Kimetsu no Yaiba Demon Slayer quickly became one of the most popular anime all over the world and its Entertainment District Arc came to an end in February 2022. As soon as Demon Slayer season 2 came to an end, makers announced that the show will be returning for season 3 and it would be titled as the Swordsmith Village Arc. As the show completed 3 years of its release, makers dropped a special video that featured all the important scenes of the previous seasons. The video also featured a short glimpse of Demon Slayer season 3 and introduced Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji and Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc will take place shortly after the events of the Entertainment District Arc and this time around Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke will be joined by the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, for their next mission. This will the first time that the two Hashira’s will be seen displaying their powers, they were briefly introduced in the end of season one. Fans have been excited to see how the two Hashira’s and Tanjiro’s friendship will be unfolded in the season. Watch the first teaser of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc here.

#NEWS Get ready to embark on a new mission within the Swordsmith Village in this brand new trailer from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/2Je9E1ypVY — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) April 16, 2022

As the trailer of Demon Slayer season 3 was released, fans took to Twitter and left their reaction. Take a look at the reaction below.

Demon Slayer is based on the manga of the same name written by Koyoharu Gotouge. It follows the story of teenage boy Tanjiro Kamado, who strives to become a demon slayer after his family was slaughtered and his younger sister Nezuko turned into a demon. He is joined by fellow Demon Slayers Zenitsu and Inosuke in his journey.