Democrat leaders in the House are privately telling colleagues they plan to pass two key pieces of legislation on Tuesday, after months of delays.

Axios reported the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the revised $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill would go to a vote early next week, citing two sources familiar with the conversations.

If they do pass, the bills would provide President Joe Biden with a welcome legislative victory as he meets with world leaders from the G20 in Rome.

Mr Biden implored Democrats to overcome their differences over the size of the social spending package before leaving for Europe on Thursday.

Lawmakers had reached a framework for the “transformative” social spending package, which includes investments in children and families, boost efforts to combat climate change, provide affordable health care, and help middle-class families.

According to Axios, House leadership has told committees they must finish changes to the Build Back Better bill by Sunday.

The House Rules Committee would meet on Monday to finalise the spending package, and it could go to the floor for a vote the next day.

The schedule was “not set in stone”, an aide told Axios.

The moderate and progressive wings of the Democrat Party have argued for several months over the size of the bill, which was originally slated to cost $3.5 trillion over 10 years.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Democrats plan to pass infrastructure and social spending bills on Tuesday, report says