Democrat who went viral for blasting ‘groomer’ slur accuses GOP of using ‘full fringe QAnon hateful rhetoric’

The Democratic Michigan state senator who went viral after blasting the GOP’s use of the “groomer” slur has criticized the Republican Party for its “full fringe QAnon hateful rhetoric”.

Mallory McMorrow appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, saying that “there was an opportunity for the Republican Party to go back to debating how we spend tax dollars,” but that they’re instead using “full fringe QAnon hateful, hateful rhetoric with no actual policy”.

“Part of the reason I really wanted to identify myself is because this moment is going to require straight, white, Christian, suburban moms to stand up and get uncomfortable and say this is not okay,” she added during the Wednesday morning interview.

“Because odds are, a lot of us are probably pretty comfortable and okay, but that doesn’t mean that this is okay. And we can’t stand back and let it happen,” she said.

After a Republican state senator accused the Democratic legislator of supporting attempts to “groom” and “sexualise” children in a campaign fundraising email, Ms McMorrow took her response to the floor of the state capitol.

“I sat on it for a while wondering, ‘Why me?’ And then I realised – I am the biggest threat to your hollow, hateful scheme,” she said in remarks on 19 April. “You can’t claim that you are targeting marginalised kids in the name of ‘parental rights’ if another parent is standing up to say ‘no’.”

In an email soliciting donations to her campaign on 18 April, Senator Lana Theis heaped together a list of right-wing tropes that have dominated GOP campaigns in 2022, alleging that “our children are under assault in our schools” from “gender-bending indoctrination” and “race-based education” promoted by their political opponents.

She also lashed out at Ms McMorrow, claiming she is among a group of “progressive social media trolls” who are “outraged they can’t teach, can’t groom and sexualise kindergarteners or that 8-year-olds are responsible for slavery,” without pointing to any such evidence, as GOP officials and right-wing personalities invoke baseless smears against LGBT+ people and their allies relying on the same language.

In furious five-minute remarks that went viral across social media on Tuesday, Senator McMorrow condemned the attacks and placed them within a broader, toxic national campaign to distort concepts like “critical race theory” and LGBT+ people for political leverage.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Democrat who went viral for blasting ‘groomer’ slur accuses GOP of using ‘full fringe QAnon hateful rhetoric’