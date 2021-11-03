Democratic candidate Eric Adams – a former police captain and Brooklyn borough president – has defeated long-shot Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the race for New York City’s next mayor, who will face a major test in leading the city from a defining public health emergency that has magnified crises facing the nation’s largest city.
The Associated Press called the race for mayor as polls closed on 2 November.
This is a breaking new story. More follows…
Source Link Democrat Eric Adams projected to win New York City mayor’s race