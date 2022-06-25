A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.

Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.

In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a moment.”

Mr Levin then tweeted a replacement statement, that did not feature any yoga pictures.

“In moments of immense difficulty, we must work together to protect abortion providers & patients,” he wrote.

“We overcome difficult moments by working in unison to protect our collective freedoms, & women, transgender & nonbinary people can’t fight for their reproductive rights alone.”

Mr Levin’s blunder was among a string of Democratic missteps on Friday.

It followed viral backlash to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reading a poem in response to the decision of the Supreme Court’s right-wing justices.

A group of Democratic lawmakers then received criticism for singing God Bless America to celebrate the passing of gun legislation as protests took place outside the Supreme Court.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Democrat congressman blasted for sharing photos doing yoga in response to Roe ruling: ‘I turn inward’