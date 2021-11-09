Demi Lovato releases gender-neutral sex toy

Demi Lovato has released their own sex toy; a compact yellow vibrator named the “Demi Wand”.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Monday, 8 November, the singer said they had created a toy with the aim of taking “the stigma away from pleasure”.

The Demi Wand has been created in partnership with Bellesa Boutique, an online sex toy company. “There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands,” Lovato said.

“We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings – it’s time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms.”

The vibrator, which retails for $79 (£58), is being marketed as “whisper quiet” and “definitely roommate approved”.

Measuring 5.5 inches in length, it comes in a small portable charging case that is designed to be able to fit in every day handbags.

It is also waterproof and has eight different intensity settings.

Speaking about the Demi Wand on their YouTube channel, Lovato said they had chosen to make it yellow because it is a gender neutral colour.

“I wanted something that everyone can use, whether they are female assigned at birth or now. You know I’m non-binary and this is my wand,” they said.

Lovato came out as non-binary in May this year, telling their Instagram followers that the announcement had come after “a lot of healing and self-reflective work”.

“I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me,” they said.

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

The launch of the Demi Wand has earned high praise from Lovato’s friends and celebrity friends, with actor Ashley Benson commenting that she wants one for herself.

“Buying one as we speak,” one person said.

“Didn’t see this coming but I love that it has happened. Demi out here eliminating yet another stigma. Such a groundbreaker. Love it,” another fan said.

The Demi Wand is available to buy here.

