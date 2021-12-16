Demand for apology from Tory MP after ‘outrageous’ attack on Chris Whitty

Labour is demanding an apology after a Conservative MP said that chief medical officer Chris Whitty should “defer” to Boris Johnson over advice on Covid precautions over the Christmas period.

Joy Morrissey, who is a parliamentary aide in the Ministry of Justice, hit out after Prof Whitty said people should “deprioritise” unnecessary social gatherings, at a time when the prime minister insists he is not ordering the cancellation of Christmas parties.

In a hastily-deleted tweet branded “outrageous” by Labour, the Beaconsfield MP suggested that the chief medical officer’s comments suggested the UK was turning into a “public health socialist state”.

“Perhaps the unelected covid public health spokesperson should defer to what our ELECTED Members of Parliament and the Prime Minister have decided,” wrote the parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to Lord Chancellor Dominic Raab.

“I know it’s difficult to remember but that’s how democracy works. This is not a public health socialist state.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said that the comment was “extremely poorly-judged”.

“It is outrageous to see a government PPS attacking the chief medical officer in this way,” he said. “She should apologise and withdraw this immediately.

“Chris Whitty has never disputed where policy is made – he makes this point repeatedly. Listen, don’t silence.

“The chief medical officer and every health and care worker in the country deserves our full support. Their only motivation is helping us.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Demand for apology from Tory MP after ‘outrageous’ attack on Chris Whitty