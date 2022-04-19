Delta passengers celebrate as crew allows them to ditch masks after Biden mandate axed

Passengers on a Delta flight clapped, cheered and whistled as cabin crew announced a federal judge’s decision to strike down Joe Biden‘s national mask mandate.

Major airlines and many of the United States’ biggest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce the use of face coverings.

“I just checked with the company and Delta’s position is masks will be optional this evening for all crew and passengers as well,” the crew can be heard announcing.

“So it is cause to celebrate.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.