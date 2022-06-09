Delivery driver throws Hello Fresh package and delivery note over fence without knocking

A woman has shared footage of the moment a delivery driver throws a HelloFresh package over her gate and leaves a delivery note without knocking on the door to let her know the package had arrived.

Jorja Hunt told Wales Online that she was originally expecting to be home for the delivery, but had to go out briefly.

“Fortunately, my neighbour saw the package on the floor and took it in for me but [the delivery driver] just threw it there and left it. He didn’t even knock,” Hunt said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.