Delighted Queen leads Jubilee celebrations at beacon lighting and on balcony

The Queen has symbolically led the lighting of the principal Platinum Jubilee beacon in a spectacular end to the first day of historic national commemorations celebrating her 70-year-reign.

The monarch’s late-night appearance at Windsor Castle rounded off the start to joyful festivities which saw the Queen take to the Buckingham Palace balcony surrounded by her family.

But it was also announced the head of state would miss a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Friday after experiencing “discomfort” during Thursday’s events.

Cheeky Prince Louis stole the show on the palace’s famous frontage earlier in the day as he covered his ears with his hands and let out a howl of excitement as a flypast roared overhead.

The four-year-old stood next to the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, as she leaned down to talk to her great-grandson, pointing out things of interest

The Queen with Prince Louis as he pulls a face on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

Thousands of well-wishers packed on to The Mall in the June sunshine, erupting in cheers for the nation’s longest reigning monarch, with the smiling Queen delighted at the patriotic scenes.

Hours later, the 96-year-old sovereign emerged to a fanfare of trumpeters at her Berkshire home.

In a special dual ceremony with her grandson the Duke of Cambridge, who was 22 miles away at the palace, the Queen touched the Commonwealth of Nations Globe to trigger the lighting of the principal beacon outside her London home.

Crowds fill The Mall around Buckingham Palace in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Lights chased along the Quadrangle towards Windsor’s famous Round Tower, before travelling up the 21-metre living Tree of Trees, illuminating the sculpture which towered above the palace.

The beacon formed the focal point for a chain of more than 3,500 flaming tributes, which criss-crossed the nation and the Commonwealth in the Queen’s honour.

The Queen earlier made two appearances on the palace balcony.

She joined her cousin the Duke of Kent to take a salute of her soldiers returning from Trooping the Colour, after the Prince of Wales deputised for her on the parade ground.

The Queen and the Duke of Kent watching the military pass by Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Then she re-emerged, wearing sunglasses, to watch the six-minute flypast of more than 70 aircraft, including 15 RAF Typhoons in the formation of the number 70.

Dressed in a dusky dove blue Angela Kelly coat which she wore for her official Jubilee portrait, and matching hat, the Queen, who has mobility issues, was holding a walking stick and wearing the Guards’ Badge on her coat.

Eighteen royals including the head of state stepped out for the flypast, with Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis flanking the monarch.

The crowds had been treated to the sight of the Cambridge youngsters waving in their first carriage procession, joined by proud parent Kate and their step-grandmother Camilla.

It is understood the Queen is missing Friday’s thanksgiving service after she experienced episodic mobility issues during Thursday’s celebrations.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen “greatly enjoyed” her birthday parade and flypast in London but “did experience some discomfort”.

The statement said: “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend.”

It is understood the decision was considered regrettable but sensible due to the length of the journey and time involved and the physical demands the service would require.

The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, the Queen, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the guests who watched Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards from inside the Duke of Wellington’s former office, overlooking the parade ground.

They stayed out of the limelight and joined more than 30 royals including Camilla and Kate and the Queen’s extended family including all of her grandchildren.

But there was no place for the Sussexes, who caused a crisis by quitting as senior royals, or the Queen’s disgraced second son the Duke of York on the palace balcony.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ride in the carriage procession (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Queen decided to limit it to working members of the family, her Cambridge great-grandchildren and two youngest grandchildren.

As the four days of celebrations continue, Andrew is to also miss Friday’s service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s after catching Covid.

On the balcony with the Queen were: the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Kent, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal, Charles and Camilla, the Cambridges, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Delighted Queen leads Jubilee celebrations at beacon lighting and on balcony