Delhi monuments shrouded in smog

Footage shared online shows Delhi’s historic monuments shrouded in toxic smog.

Video on YouTube shows the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Qutab Minar, the flower-shaped Lotus Temple, and the Hindu temple Akshardham all eerily wreathed in the smoky fog.

Air quality is currently classed as “very poor” in the northern Indian city, with the territory’s pollution control board ordering states to be in “complete readiness” to take emergency measures.

These could include shutting down schools, imposing ‘odd-even’ restrictions on cars based on their number plates and halting all construction work.

Residents have been warned to limit outdoor exposure, while the government and private companies have been advised to reduce the use of private transport by 30 per cent.

The air pollution is caused by the burning of crop waste in surrounding farmlands, exacerbated by a recent drop in temperature and wind speeds.

The hazy smog has reduced visibility and will continue to do so for the next three days, according to a senior scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the pollution control board has warned that “Meteorological conditions will be highly unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants till 18 November 2021 in view of low winds with calm conditions during the night.”

Residents have shared video of the conditions on social media, with one user tweeting footage alongside the caption: “We are living in Hell….!!!”

Travel and lifestyle writer Ria Gupta tweeted: “Forgotten what blue skies look like. Caught in the noise of ignorance. Delhi is turning yellow. Remember that when you leave an extra light on the next time.”

