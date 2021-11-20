The top court in the Indian capital of Delhi on Friday fined a man Rs 10,000 (£100) for appearing at a virtual hearing in an undervest.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said that it was “totally unacceptable” for the man to appear in an official hearing in such clothing.

“During the course of petitioner VC (virtual conference), no. 5 has appeared through VC for his identification by the IO in his vest. The conduct of the petitioner no.5 in appearing before the Court in his vest is totally unacceptable,” Justice Bhatnagar said in an order, according to Hindustan Times.

“Even though the proceedings were being conducted through VC, he should have appeared before the Court in proper clothes,” he added.

The order was passed by the court during a case of a petition seeking to quash an FIR related to a marital issue.

The unnamed person on whom the fine has been imposed is accused in the case filed by a woman against her husband and his family members.

In the hearing, the court heard that both parties had settled their matter “amicably” and that the marriage had been dissolved.

“Keeping in view the above facts and circumstances, since the matter has been amicably settled between the parties, no useful purpose will be served by keeping the case pending. It will be nothing but abuse of the process of law,” the judge said.

The court added: “Consequentially, this petition is allowed and FIR shall stand quashed.”

The coronavirus pandemic in India had led to courts holding hearings online, often interrupted by members of the law still finding their grip around the new normal.

Source Link Delhi court fines man £100 for appearing in an undervest during virtual hearing