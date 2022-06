A defiant Boris Johnson has told MPs he will fight to stay in power, joking that his political career has “barely begun”

Facing the Commons for the first time since surviving a no-confidence vote by his own MPs, the prime minister was told he is “loathed” by many of them.

But Mr Johnson insisted that nothing is “going to stop us with getting on delivering for the British people”.

Source Link Defiant Boris Johnson tells MPs his political career has ‘barely begun’