'Deeply Disturbing': Swara Bhasker Shuts Down A Troll Who Said Amber Heard Deserved To Be Assaulted

With the verdict of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s much-talked-about defamation case leaving internet divided, a troll ended up making an indecent comment on the actress which left Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker furious. Not only did the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress defend Heard but also taught the troll a lesson with a strong reply.

Responding to the troll’s comment, “I like you but Heard deserved that,” on an article, Bhasker commented, “Nobody deserves to be sexually assaulted. Nobody. That you think this is deeply disturbing. I pity the women in your life.”

Nobody deserves to be sexually assaulted. Nobody. That you think this is deeply disturbing. I pity the women in your life. https://t.co/wMtJhwKa8n — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 7, 2022

SEE ALSO: Saudi Man Proposes To Amber Heard For Marriage On Instagram After Defamation Trial; Claims To Be ‘Better’ Than Johnny Depp

The entire episode began when Bhasker shared an article that talked about the much publicised Depp-Heard defamation case and urged her followers to read. But things went south post the troll’s comment that left the Indian actress enraged.

While the jury’s verdict was in favour of Depp, Heard did gain $2 million in damages, but she is yet to pay a sum of $15 million to her ex-husband and actor. Meanwhile, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor who recently made his debut on TikTok post his win, thanked all his supporter for their love and talked about ‘moving forward’. But that didn’t seem to go down well with Heard, whose representative said ‘women’s rights are moving backward’. Read more about it here.

On the professional front, the makers of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ are reported to remove Heard’s character from the movie. And amid all these reports Depp’s return as Jack Sparrow on the silver screen with his successful franchise ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ have also set the internet buzzing.

SEE ALSO: Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Elevated To Partner Position Post Defamation Case Win; Twitter Reacts

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Deeply Disturbing': Swara Bhasker Shuts Down A Troll Who Said Amber Heard Deserved To Be Assaulted