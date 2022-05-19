Deepika Padukone's Earrings Are Doing The Heavy-lifting At Cannes 2022 And You Can Almost Hear The Memes!

Actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently attending the 75th Cannes Films Festival as a jury member, has been winning over the internet with her stunning red carpet outings. But fans don’t seem to approve her choice of accessories, as Deepika’s ‘heavy earrings’ have grabbed everyone’s attention.

The ‘Padmaavat’ actress, who stunned everyone by opting for a retro-look of the the Cannes red carpet by opting for a black and golden Sabyasachi Mukherjee shimmery saree which she teamed up with a stylish hairband, ended up being criticised for her choice of earrings.

While the stylish diva looked mesmerising in the traditional outfit, Deepika chandelier earrings instantly grabbed everyone’s attention. While fans raised concerned for their idol, many shared hilarious memes inspired by Deepika’s accessory. Check out a few here:

Pls Deepika don’t do this. Can hold your earrings for a competitive stipend. PS: She is fabulously gorgeous pic.twitter.com/UiXX9RgO98 — SnitchBitch69 (@shantanuy2k) May 18, 2022

who advised her to wear those 100 kilo baubles. Looks horrible #DeepikaAtCannes — DisgruntledAandolanjeevi #DestroyTheAadhaar (@SanskariStree) May 19, 2022

This is such a perpetual problem. Can someone ever make light weight hanging earrings that are glamorous and easy on ears at the same time. #Cannes #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/iUoSuPzJwh — ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) May 18, 2022

my god those ears. Inhi ke neeche milegi shantipriya ki laash. https://t.co/azN6aJfoDH — froot (@Oinkoo) May 18, 2022

Brown twitter going bananas over deepika’s earrings n earlobes. So we just not gonn talk about the Julia Fox eyeliner??? 😩🤌🏼 — Maryam (@mfusmani1) May 18, 2022

While Deepika’s Cannes look continues to gain more attention, thanks to the memes, India has gone on to become the first ‘country of honour’ at the prestigious film festival. Sharing his opinion on the same, Information and Broadcasting Minister and the head of the Indian delegation at the prestigious event, Anurag Thakur, called it a ‘historic’ moment. Read more about it here.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika will soon be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action-drama ‘Pathaan’. Apart from ‘Pathaan’, Deepika also has interesting big-budget projects like Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Fighter’ and ‘Project K’ with South superstar Prabhas in her kitty.

Cover Image: Instagram

