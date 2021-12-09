Deepika Padukone Unarchieves Her Wedding Pictures With Ranveer Singh Ahead Of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Marriage

With more than 60 million followers on Instagram itself, Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses on the picture-sharing social platform. The talented actress, who had removed all her posts from the social platform at the beginning of this year, has unarchived her mushy wedding pictures with Ranveer Singh, leaving millions of fans excited.

Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot in 2018, according to traditional South Indian and Konkani style, on 14th November at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Northern Italy. And glimpses of the grand wedding along with a couple of adorable clicks of the couple can be seen on Deepika’s social handle (once again). But Deepika’s move left many netizens upset as they criticized the ‘Padmaavat’ actress for stealing the limelight from Katrina Kaif, who is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal today. And within no time, Twitter turned into a battlefield as Deepika’s fans came out in support of their favourite actress. Check out their reactions here:

#DeepikaPadukone doesn’t need to take limelight from anyone

She is already a successful person ❤️❤️ She is not like Kangana who’s attention hungry and posts nonsense to grab attention all the time https://t.co/kpX4zkaa3M — Bharti (@_bharti_0901) December 9, 2021

I Don’t understand how Cringens defend her…they deserve sm appreciation bcoz #DeepikaPadukone is a true 🤡…who knw how to embarrass her fans. https://t.co/VaISWMjk2S — Katrina_Kaif_Universe (@KatrinaUnivers) December 9, 2021

people saying she unarchived for the limelight,ew get a life and stop judging every single thing they do. maybe she was feeling nostalgia and unarchived,. Its like ppl hate her so much that they wanna find every reason to spread hate #DeepikaPadukone — hi (@VanshikaDhing16) December 9, 2021

On the other hand, after several months of speculations, Katrina and Vicky are all set to get married today at the Six Sense Fort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. The couple, who preferred to keep their relationship away from the limelight for months, have requested their guest to follow ‘no-phone’ policy at the wedding venue.

On the professional front, Katrina will soon be seen alongside Salman Khan in the third instalment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise. She also has ‘Phone Bhoot’ and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt lined up. Similarly, Deepika also has a couple of big-budget movies in her kitty. The 35-year-old actress, who recently started shooting for Nag Ashwin’s ‘Project K’ (tentative title) with Prabhas will also be teaming up with Hrithik Roshan for Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’. Apart from these projects, Deepika also has Kabir Khan’s ’83’, Shakun Batra’s next and YRF’s ‘Pathan’ with John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan in her kitty.

Cover Image: Shutterstock/Instagram

