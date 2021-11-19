Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan's Fighter To Clash With Shraddha Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor's Untitled Project

With the world of entertainment returning to normalcy and cinema halls welcoming the audience once again, actors have also returned on the sets and already started filming for their next project. While Rohit Shetty’s cop drama ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar excelling at the box office, more and more filmmakers are coming up and announcing their movies. And the recent announcement by renowned trade analyst Taran Adarsh has got all Ranbir Kapoor fans excited. While the superstar’s much-talked-about movie ‘Brahmastra’ has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, Adarsh recently announced the release date of Ranbir’s next with Shraddha Kapoor. However, the Luv Ranjan untitled project won’t have an easy ride at the box office as it is all set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s action flick ‘Fighter’ on Republic Day 2023.

After months of speculations, Hrithik had confirmed his first on-screen collaboration with Deepika Padukone on his birthday earlier this year as he shared a teaser announcing the movie. While the Siddharth Anand directorial was previously declared to release on Sept. 30, 2022, it seems to have been pushed ahead for a 2023 Republic Day release now due to unknown reasons.

Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride. pic.twitter.com/gaqv53xbO9 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2021

While Ranbir is also teaming up with Shraddha for the first time, the Luv Ranjan movie will feature veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles as well. And with projects like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ to his credit, fans are rooting for Luv Ranjan to weave his magic on the silver screen once again.

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, Hrithik and Ranbir were snapped outside filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s office. And reports of the two superstars collaborating for a mythological epic-drama based on Ramayana also made rounds on the internet. The report also suggested that Hrithik has come on board and will be essaying the role of Raavana, while Ranbir is all set to play Lord Ram. But with no confirmation from any parties yet, it’ll be too quick to reach any conclusion.

