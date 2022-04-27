Deepika Padukone Is The Only Indian On Cannes Film Festival Jury; Read Details

Deepika Padukone, who has been busy with her upcoming project ‘Pathaan’, has given her fans another reason to rejoice as she joins the jury of the 75th Festival De Cannes. The talented actress has come a long way in her career and is now a part of the exclusive club which is recognised as one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. Announced on Tuesday, the jury at Cannes 2022 will be headed by French actor Vincent Lindon, who had won the Best Actor Award at the 2015 Cannes for ‘The Measure of a Man’. Other names joining Lindon and Padukone on the jury include Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier from Norway.

C’est l’acteur français Vincent Lindon qui présidera le Jury du 75e Festival de Cannes ! Entouré de ses huit jurés, il remettra la Palme d’or à l’un des 21 films de la Compétition le samedi 28 mai, lors de la Cérémonie de clôture. #Cannes2022

The ‘Padmaavat’ actress, who has attended the Cannes Film Festival as a L’Oreal ambassador a couple of times, will be attending this year’s 75th edition of the prestigious event as a part of the eight-member jury. Meanwhile, in the statement released by Cannes, they described Deepika as a ‘huge star’ who is also a ‘popular actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur’.

With a long list of successful movies under her belt, Deepika even made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’ which also starred Vin Diesel, Samuel L. Jackson, Tony Jaa, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev and others. In addition to her film accolades, Padukone is also a two-time TIME honouree.

While Deepika is currently occupied with the filming of Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, she has also bagged big-budget projects like ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan and ‘Project K’ with Prabhas.

