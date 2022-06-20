Deepika Padukone As Jal Devi In 'Brahmastra'? Well, The Internet Is Convinced And These Tweets Are Proof

Hailed as one of the best actresses in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the filming of ‘Project K’ with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, but that hasn’t stopped her from trending on social media. With Ayan Mukerji recently dropping an upgraded 4K version of ‘Brahmastra’ trailer, eagle-eyed fans are convinced that Deepika is a part of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer.

While many claimed Deepika to essay the role of Jal Devi in the fantasy drama after watching the trailer of ‘Brahmastra’ last week, the recently released 4K version of the trailer seems to have confirmed their guess. Check out what the internet has to say about Deepika’s cameo in the trailer here:

Big Breaking:- Deepika Padukone play Jal Devi in #Brahmastra Part 2, and Shah Rukh Khan Play Villain Dark in #Brahmastra Part 3.

Also Both Cameo in #Brahmastra Part 1. For Develope Upcoming Chapter.

Master stock by #AyanMukerji#DeepikaPadukone #ShahRukhKhan — SRK Next Update (@srkfcudr) June 15, 2022

deepika padukone as water goddess jal devi in brahmastra??? oh absolutely fucking it — chandni 🌙 (@dpobsessed) June 15, 2022

Jal character from #Brahmastra seems to look like deepika padukone (blue energy coming out from her hand) While 2nd pic is of Mouny Roy (carries a red stone) pic.twitter.com/lBdl7qfj4N — ravan⚡ (@cheemrish) June 19, 2022

Well we know who it is now 😍 #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/lQPbsks6YM — Ayaan²²⁷ (@seeuatthemovie) June 19, 2022

Deepika isn’t the only actor to be associated with the upcoming fantasy drama as many fans believe the mysterious character in ‘Brahmastra’ trailer is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Read more about it here.

In addition to Ranbir and Alia, the Ayan Mukerji movie also features an ensemble star cast comprising of Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Scheduled to release on September 9th, 2022, ‘Brahmastra’ will hit the theatres in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the other hand, Deepika will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action-drama ‘Pathaan’ co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. While she is currently filming Nag Ashwin’s ‘Project K’ in Hyderabad, Deepika is also be teaming up with Hrithik Roshan for an aerial action drama titled ‘Fighter’.

