'Deepika And I Started Looking…': Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Comment On His 'Pathaan' Look Will Leave You In Splits

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently completed 30 years in Bollywood, hosted a fun-filled interactive session with his fans online where he talked about his kids, Salman Khan, upcoming movies and much more. But before going live on Instagram, SRK treated his fans with his first look motion poster of his upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’.

Talking about sporting long locks in the upcoming action drama, SRK revealed a problem they faced on the sets of the ‘Pathaan’. “When it comes to my look in Pathaan, I love my long hair the most in the film. However, the only issue with the hairstyle is that in the film, I and Deepika started looking the same. So, for the first time in my career, I had to discuss my hairstyle with my team,” SRK said during the live interaction while leaving his fans in splits.

Check out Shah Rukh’s entire live interaction here:

“30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” Shah Rukh wrote while sharing his first look motion poster on social media on Saturday.

The actor even hinted at a ‘Pathaan’ sequel as he added, “I hope you guys like the film, we all have worked and are working really hard on it. If the audience means you guys love Pathaan, there will be Pathaan 2 too perhaps,” during his interaction with fans.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ which is slated to release on January 25, 2023, will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Plus, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ and South filmmaker Atlee’s action-drama ‘Jawan’ in the pipeline.

