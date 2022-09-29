Deep Learning Market to Reach a Value of More Than USD 31.43 billion by 2032 – end Market.us

The deep-learning market was valued USD 31.43 trillion in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR 34.2%. This study uses 2021 as the base year. The forecast period is from 2022 to 2032.

Deep learning will continue to grow in popularity due to its high computational capabilities and improved data-driven application. The market’s key drivers have seen significant growth: increased computational power, lower hardware costs and greater adoption cloud-based technology. These factors are responsible for the rapid growth of speech recognition software, automobile vehicles, and language translator services. These software are also used extensively in manufacturing, security, and healthcare.

Deep Learning Market demand has experienced a significant rise in Deep Learning applications. These applications include image recognition, voice recognition and signal recognition. The demand for deep learning software and voice recognition software like Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri and Amazon’s Alexa has driven the Deep Learning Market growth. This market is characterized by the widespread adoption cloud-based services and an increasing amount of unstructured data. Models for image recognition, speech recognition, language transliteration, data mining, and data mining are also driving this market.

Deep Learning Market: Challenges and Restraints

Certain restrictions and challenges will limit market growth. Security risks could be caused by a lack of technical expertise in deep learning and restrictions on standards and protocols. Many points can be hacked. Complex systems, including the integration of deep learning solutions into existing systems, are a challenge that can limit growth.

Deep Learning Market Trends:

The retail industry has experienced a significant shift in its core operations over the past few years. Many well-known brands have decided to concentrate their efforts on online services and less on onsite offerings. Deep learning allows retailers to automate and streamline processes in ways previously impossible. Retailers can also harness the power of AI to enhance user experience and automate repetitive tasks.

Top Winners: Key Market Players

Advanced Devices, Inc.

ARM Ltd.

Clarifai Inc.

Entilic

Google Inc.

HyperVerge

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation and Other Key Players



Latest Developments:

Baidu Inc. has added many features to the Baidu AI platform in 2021. PaddlePaddle forms the platform’s base layer. It is the foundation for new AI applications. In 2019, the Skymind raised USD 11.05 millions to fund a project that applied deep learning to multiple businesses. This was done in order to increase customer acquisition and automate North American business processes.

Scope for the Report

Deep Learning Market Segmentation Analysis

Solution

Hardware

Software

Service

Installation Services

Integration Services

Maintenance & Support Services

By Service

Central Processing Unit (CPU).

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU).

Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Application-Specific Integration Circuits (ASIC).

by Application

Image Recognition

Voice Recognition

Video Surveillance & Diagnostics

Data Mining

End-use

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Other End-Uses

Based on country-level and regional analysis, the Deep Learning market was segmented as:

North America (United States of America, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany and France, United Kingdom of Great Britain, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe).

Asia-Pacific (China Japan Korea India Southeast Asia and Australia).

South America (Brazil and Argentina, Colombia, Colombia, and Rest of South America).

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabian, UAE, Egypt and South Africa, as well as the Rest of Middle East & Africa).

