Deborah James urges people to ‘enjoy life, check your poo’ in final message before death

Posted on June 29, 2022 0

Dame Deborah James urged listeners to “enjoy life” and “check your poo” in her final message before passing away.

The campaigner and broadcaster died on Tuesday (28 June) aged 40 after a lengthy fight with bowel cancer.

“Please, please, just enjoy life because it’s so precious,” James said in the emotional final episode of her podcast You, Me and the Big C.

“And also, check your poo. Come on. I can’t leave on any other words apart from check your poo.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Deborah James urges people to ‘enjoy life, check your poo’ in final message before death