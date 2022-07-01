Deborah James says she felt 'utterly loved' in video filmed during final days

Emotional footage of Dame Deborah James in her final days has been aired in a special BBC documentary.

The late podcast star, who campaigned to raise awareness and break taboos around bowel cancer, passed away earlier this week after a five-year battle with the disease.

In an interview shot shortly before her death, James speaks about how she feels “utterly loved”.

Footage also shows the 40-year-old, surrounded by her family, celebrating her BowelBabe fund reaching a new milestone.

