Deborah James’ mother Heather pays tribute to her daughter: ‘My heart is broken’

Heather James, mother of the late cancer campaigner Deborah James, has paid an emotional tribute to her daughter after she died on Tuesday night at the age of 40.

Deborah’s death was announced by her family in a joint statement and comes after she stopped cancer treatment and began receiving hospice care in May.

Heather, who goes by the username Bowelgran on Instagram, shared a photograph of Deborah standing against a sunset as well as a video of her dancing on a balcony.

Reposting the images to her Instagram Stories, Heather wrote: “My heart is broken.”

She said in a second Story: “Love you forever.”

(Heather James/Instagram)

Deborah was first diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer in 2016, at the age of 35.

She is known for hosting the award-winning podcast, You, Me and the Big C, alongside co-hosts Lauren Mahon and the late Rachael Bland.

The former educator and mother of two also wrote an online column for The Sun titled Things Cancer Made Me Say, detailing her journey through illness and treatment.

On 9 May, she announced her move to hospice-at-home care and wrote on her social media channels: “The time has come to say goodbye.”

She also launched her Bowelbabe fund for Cancer Research UK, which quickly raised millions of pounds, far surpassing her original £250,000 target.

At the time of writing, the fund has raised £6,881,682.

In a statement posted to Instagram on 28 June, Deborah’s family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.”

Tributes have poured in from fans, celebrities and public figures since the announcement, including from prime minister Boris Johnson, who said Deborah’s campaigning will save “many, many lives”.

Lorraine Kelly, Susanna Reid, Adele Roberts, Keir Starmer and Piers Morgan were also among other famous faces paying tribute to Deborah.

