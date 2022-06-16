Deborah James is working her way through cocktails ‘before she’s gone’

Dame Deborah James has said she is “working her way through” old school cocktails “before I’m gone”.

The cancer campaigner, who has stage four bowel cancer and started end-of-life care in May, posted a picture of a Sex on the Beach cocktail to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The image showed three cocktail glasses and a bottle of Archers Schnapps in the background.

Overlaid text read: “Yes that is Archers! And yes I did grow up as Archers and lemonade being a staple college social drink!”

James added: “Todays ‘sundowner’ treat of choice, ‘Sex on the Beach’. Maybe I should just call this working my way through old school cocktails day by day before I’m gone!”

The 40-year-old campaigner, whose BowelBabe Fund has raised over £6 million for Cancer Research UK, is currently spending time with her family at her parent’s home in Woking.

James was made a Dame at the start of May, which recognised her charity fundraising efforts.

She was visited at home by Prince William, who joined James and her family for afternoon tea and champagne.

At the time James wrote on Instagram: “It’s quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale – but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease.

“He is clearly passionate about improving oncology outcomes as the President of the Royal Marsden. It was such a special day for my whole family, making memories to last a lifetime. He’s welcome back any time!”

In the month since she announced she was receiving at-home hospice care, James revealed that her new book will soon be launched, launched a fashion collaboration with In The Style, and she has also celebrated her brother’s engagement.

