Deborah James had ‘special gift’ to connect with public, says bowel cancer charity boss

Dame Deborah James had a “special gift” which allowed her to have “difficult conversations” with the public that would ultimately save “countless lives”, a charity boss has said.

The blogger, broadcaster and former teacher, who died on Tuesday (28 June), became a patron for Bowel Cancer UK following her diagnosis in 2016 and worked to raise money for and awareness of the charity.

Their chief executive, Genevieve Edwards, has explained how Dame Deborah’s legacy will live on through her campaigning work.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.