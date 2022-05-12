Dear Internet, You're Welcome For The Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor 'Sad Reality Lamborghini' Memes

Coming from a family of superstars can be quite intimidating at times, but Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who started his career as an assistant director before making his acting debut with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s 2016 movie ‘Mirzya’ has managed to deal with all the pressure with aplomb. And now a couple of films old, the talented actor has teamed up with his father Anil Kapoor for Netflix’s ‘Thar’, which released on the online streaming platform earlier this month.

While the action-thriller has opened to decent reviews, Harsh has gone on to become the talk of the town, thanks to his now-viral ‘sad reality’ remarks. The ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ actor, who was the latest celebrity guest on Mashable India’s ‘The Bombay Journey’ talked about his career, personal life and much more. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was the part where he talked about becoming financially independent and purchasing a pre-owned Lamborghini that cost him approximately Rs 1 crore.

Watch the particular bit from the interview here:

As Harsh tried to explain his point behind his decision to opt for a pre-owned vehicle rather than shelling out Rs 3 crores for an all-new mean machine, the internet was quick to come up with hilarious memes which spread like wildfire on various social platforms. Check out a few here:

Siddhant Chaturvedi is a legend 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8bf8IhzEVx — Rahul D / राहुल / ‎ راہول (@rdalwale) May 10, 2022

Harsh be like pic.twitter.com/ZNcjoQlWb3 — Lord Morningwood (@dangertoon) May 11, 2022

Ananya Pandey would be so proud pic.twitter.com/ybTDE9sQKr — Khan Meraj (@KhanMer09352299) May 10, 2022

Strugglers who go to auditions on 125cc bikes reading this pic.twitter.com/hiyVUvCcjk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 10, 2022

If ‘Struggle’ had a voice…. pic.twitter.com/iz2h2XwMKq — Kaur rmn (@theHeartyouOwn7) May 10, 2022

He should go for crowd funding through platforms… quite miserable condition he is in… — Amber Krishna (@amberkrishna45) May 10, 2022

Well, as these hilarious ‘sad reality Lamborghini’ memes continue to float around and gain more attention, we would like to appreciate the internet’s efforts in coming up with such creativity and humour. So yeah, you’re welcome internet!

Read more about Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s much-talked-about ‘The Bombay Journey’ episode here.

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Dear Internet, You're Welcome For The Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor 'Sad Reality Lamborghini' Memes