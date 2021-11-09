Dean Stockwell death: Quantum Leap and Dune star dies aged 85

Actor Dean Stockwell died on Sunday (7 November) at the age of 85.

He was known for a litany of acclaimed roles across film and TV, including in the sci-fi series Quantum Leap and David Lynch’s adaptation of Dune.

A representative for Stockwell told TMZ that the actor died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes.

Over the course of his seven-decade screen career, Stockwell was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar (for his role in 1988’s Married to the Mob) and won the Best Actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival (for 1962’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night).

More to follow…

