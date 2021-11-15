Norwich have appointed Dean Smith as their new manager to replace Daniel Farke, only a week after Smith himself was sacked by Aston Villa.

Smith takes over at Carrow Road with the club five points from safety and bottom of the Premier League on just five points. His first game in charge comes next Saturday at home to Southampton.

Norwich sacked Farke last weekend, despite securing the club’s first win of the season at Brentford, ending his four-year spell in Norfolk.

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Dean Smith: Norwich appoint former Aston Villa manager as Daniel Farke replacement