Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United in the hope of signing Dean Henderson on loan.

The newly-promoted Premier League club hope to bring Henderson to the City Ground on a temporary basis, with a view to making the move permanent.

Though sources say there is still “a way to go” in negotiations, Henderson is eager to secure regular top flight, first-team football away from Old Trafford this summer.

Forest are in the market for a goalkeeper due to play-off hero Brice Samba’s reluctance to sign a new contract.

Henderson made only three appearances for United last season despite heading into the 2021-22 campaign with hopes of being Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice.

After playing regularly for United at the end of the previous campaign, the 25-year-old contracted Covid-19 last summer and lost his place to David de Gea while recovering.

Forest’s pursuit of Henderson may affect their ability to extend James Garner’s loan from United. Premier League rules do not allow any club to loan two players from a top-flight rival in the same season.

Forest also hope to keep Djed Spence – on loan from Middlesbrough – as they embark on their first Premier League campaign in 23 years, but the England Under-21 right-back is thought to prefer a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Dean Henderson: Nottingham Forest open talks with Manchester United for goalkeeper