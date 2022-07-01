'Deadpool 3' Writers Say No MCU Movie Is Safe; Deadpool Will Make Fun Of All Marvel Movies As He Crosses Over

With Disney and 20th Century Studios, the foul-mouthed superhero, Deadpool, is finally making is way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first Deadpool movie scored widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike and the 2018 sequel, Deadpool 2, was similarly well-received and a box office hit. Post the success of these two movies, Ryan Reynolds and the makers have been working on the third instalment of the movie. Work on a Deadpool 3 movie, first beginning at Fox before Disney acquired 21st Century Fox and with their merger, Deadpool 3 will now release under MCU.

While appearing on The Post-Credit Podcast, writers of the movie, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick teased fans about Deadpool 3 and shared what to expect. The writing duo confirmed that no MCU movie would be safe from Deadpool’s insults, they said, “How many movies have they given us? 25? 26? 28? Something like that. We have a treasure trove of things to poke fun at now… and Deadpool’s an equal [opportunist] so everyone’s fair game.”

They added, “ I do think we do obviously sit in our head and imagine Deadpool having a conversation with character ‘X,’ character ‘Y,’ character ‘C,’ because right there, you just go, ‘Is that funny or isn’t it?’ And the answer is very often, ‘Yes.'”

The writers also confirmed that despite crossing over to the MCU, the film will be as R-rated as it was before and won’t be toned down. They said “Don’t worry about that, they’ve been very supportive with regard to that.”

They explained , “Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke.’ But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven. But we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel.”

