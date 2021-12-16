Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross hits out at lack of guidance as band cancels gigs

Scottish pop band Deacon Blue have postponed their upcoming shows, saying “people shouldn’t be asked to attend gigs just now”.

Frontman Ricky Ross said he was disappointed that “authorities” had not made an announcement on concerts given the rise of the Omicron variant.

The band were due to play the final two shows of their tour in Aberdeen on Saturday and Glasgow on Sunday.

The Scottish Government has issued advice urging people to limit social gatherings to three households but stopped short of new legal restrictions on live event numbers.

From Friday, however, hospitality will be required to reintroduce measures such as physical distancing used at the start of the pandemic.

Writing on Twitter, Ross said: “Folks: We’re disappointed authorities didn’t make any decision regarding live concerts in the wake of Omicron spread.

“However it’s clear to us @deaconblue should not be playing and people shouldn’t be asked to attend gigs just now. We’re postponing our last two shows.”

He added: “Sorry to bring you this news, but we had to make the right decision for the good of everyone. We think we have.”

On Tuesday, the band had issued a statement saying the gigs would be going ahead as they had received “assurances from both venues that they comply with all the policies” set out by Nicola Sturgeon in her announcement of new measures.

Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of coronavirus in Scotland from Friday, with Ms Sturgeon warning the variant is “running faster than even the fastest rollout of vaccines”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross hits out at lack of guidance as band cancels gigs