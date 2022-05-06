Dea-John Reid: Teenager who stabbed boy, 14, to death after he was ‘hunted by lynch mob’ is detained

A 15-year-old boy who stabbed another teenager to death in a “revenge” attack has been sentenced to a six-and-a-half-year term of detention for manslaughter.

Dea-John Reid, 14, died from a single stab wound after being racially abused in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham in May last year.

In a victim impact statement read to the court on Friday, Dea-John’s mother, Joan Morris, said her “handsome” son, a would-be footballer and dentist who was unarmed, had been “hunted by a lynch mob reminiscent of a scene from Mississippi Burning.”

CCTV footage of the killing was seen by jurors, who heard Dea-John was attacked in “revenge” following an earlier altercation in a park.

The youth defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, was cleared of murder but convicted of his manslaughter in March.

Four other defendants – George Khan, 39, Michael Shields, 36, and two youths aged 15 and 16 – were previously acquitted of murder charges, which they all denied.

Jurors also acquitted Hollie Davies, 36, of Waldon Walk, Birmingham, of assisting an offender by attempting to frustrate the inquiry into the killing.

In tributes paid to Dea-John after his death, his family said: “This loss not only affects us but everyone Dea-John knew. We have lost a son, his siblings have lost a brother, and others have lost a friend.

“The passing of this incredibly talented young boy will be felt by us all. How many more mothers will have to mourn for their sons for this to stop?”

More follows

