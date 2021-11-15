DCW Chief Urges President Ram Nath Kovind To Withdraw Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri Post Her Controversial 'Bheek' Remark

Known for sparking-off controversies with her unfiltered views on various topics, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again grabbed all the limelight with her recent ‘Bheek’ remark on national television. While Kangana’s recent inflammatory comments about Indian independence left many citizens furious, many even took to social media to express their resentment. And joining the bandwagon is Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson, Swati Maliwal, who has penned a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind urging the withdrawal of Kangana’s Padma Shri award.

The DCW chief even requested sedition charges against the actress, whose outrageous ‘real freedom’ comment on national television kicked off a new debate on social media. “She (Kangana Ranaut) habitually spews venom against people of her own country and has repeatedly used vile language to attack those she does not agree with,” Maliwal wrote. Furthermore, she even added, “The remarks are not only derogatory but also completely disregards and insults the sacrifice made by our freedom fighters. Ranaut’s comments have hurt the sentiments of lakhs of Indians, and this statement is seditious in nature.”

कंगना रनाउत ऐसी महिला है जिसे गांधी भगत सिंह की शहादत मज़ाक़ लगती है और लाखों लोगों की त्याग तपस्या से हासिल आज़ादी भीख लगती है! इसको पुरस्कार की नही इलाज की ज़रूरत है! मैंने राष्ट्रपति को पत्र लिखा है कि तुरंत रनाउत का पद्म श्री वापिस लेके उसपे राष्ट्रद्रोह की FIR होनी चाहिए! pic.twitter.com/GqlwwUSpfK — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 14, 2021

Maliwal tweeted, “Kangana Ranaut is such a woman who mocks the martyrdom of Gandhi, Bhagat Singh; and the freedom achieved by the sacrifice of millions of people seems to her as alms! She needs treatment, not reward,” while asking President Kovind to withdraw the actress’ Padma Shri Award claiming ‘her behavior is no way befitting of the recipient of the highest award in the country’.

Meanwhile, the ‘Queen’ actress, whose Twitter handle was suspended earlier this year took to Instagram stories to respond to the backlash with a series of posts. Apart from standing her ground, Kangana even stated that she would return the Padma Shri award if anyone can prove that she has disrespected martyrs and freedom fighters.

Talking about the Padma Shri Award, Kangana was bestowed with the Padma Shri Award last week along with other awardees at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. Earlier this year, Kangana had even collected her fourth National Film Award which was presented to her by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

On the professional front, Kangana recently wrapped the shooting schedule of her next Tejas which is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Apart from Tejas, she also has other interesting projects like Dhaakad, Emergency, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita in her kitty.

