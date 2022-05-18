DC Hints That Bruce Wayne Is Bi-sexual In Comics Ahead Of Pride Month; Fans Say 'Batman Is Our Bi-King'

Ahead of the pride month, DC Comics just dropped a hint that Bruce Wayne/Batman might be bisexual, in the latest issue of Batman: The Knight #5. If confirmed, Batman won’t be DC’s first LGBTQ superhero. DC had earlier revealed that Clark Kent’s son and the current Superman was also bi-sexual and Harley Quinn is also bisexual, her main love interest apart from Joker has been the villain, Poison Ivy.

In the comic, a young Bruce Wayne gets close to his fellow trainee Anton after they escape from a Russian prison. The pair shares a deep look into each other eyes, as it appears they’re about to kiss before they are interrupted. The scene between Bruce Wayne and Anton is garnering huge responses from the netizens. Twitter has gone crazy over the fact that Batman could be bi-sexual.

One user wrote, “I’m working on trying to fully explain my thoughts on the possibility of a bisexual Bruce, but I do get it. Batman is a character who has dealt very closely with identity, inclusion my favorite comic. And because of that I think his character is relatable to people who are lgbt+.” Take a look at the reactions here.

I can’t tell if the bruce wayne bi thing is real or just a massive comic twitter wide joke. I read the article and im still confused cause both sides make sense with this. Can someone explain to me what the census is? pic.twitter.com/aQB1OYyZdw — The Comics Legacy Curator (@CuratorofLegacy) May 16, 2022

I’m working on trying to fully explain my thoughts on the possibility of a bisexual Bruce, but I do get it. Batman is a character who has dealt very closely with identity, inclusion my favorite comic. And because of that I think his character is relatable to people who are lgbt+ — Ngihton 🐿️ (@BatmanShiII) May 17, 2022

bruce wayne bi? hell yeah — logan🪸 (@stwbrydaisy) May 18, 2022

Everyone is freaking out about the recent Batman being bi thing after I’ve been saying Batman kisses men for months (secretly for years but was too controversial) Bruce Wayne loves kissing men — ✨TheO 🐛 (@Purpl3_Bug) May 17, 2022

sooooo is it official?? bruce wayne is bi? can we celebrate now? — :): (@readingoreating) May 18, 2022

LOL BRUCE WAYNE STAYS BEATING THE BI CLAIMS AND DUPES US ALL. Top class spy. Il take him over James Bond any day pic.twitter.com/ipcAFfauXA — SINBAD (@SinbadHK7) May 17, 2022

I’ve been horribly depressed but if dc genuinely decides to make bruce bi…I’ll never speak ill of them again I promise. — #1 bruce wayne apologist (@cursedgotham) May 17, 2022

BI BRUCE WAYNE BI BRUCE WAYNE BI BRUCE WAYNE BI BRUCE WAYNE I’M CRYING MY COMFORT CHARACTER HAS THE SAME SEXUALITY WITH ME THIS MEANS SO MUCH I CAN’T EXPLAIN IT I’M SO HAPPY AND IT’S A FUCKING COMIC PUBLICATION BY THE ONE AND ONLY CHIP ZDARSKY FUCK I’M SO !!!!!! <3 — una 🌻 (@PRINIAPAGE) May 17, 2022

Experiencing the euphoria of a potential bi Bruce Wayne before it immediately gets deconfirmed and/or people start making the “We know, he’s married to Robin” or whatever jokes — I’m Back Now, I Got Tired of Looking At This (@etherealinferno) May 16, 2022

If Bruce Wayne being bi only ends up in some “hahah now that was nice but actually I’m just Straight” bs, it will be villain origin story. — Ленре Greens #1! L N P last! 🌏🔥 (@lenreli) May 16, 2022

Bruce Wayne isn’t bi or gay. You are falling for a bait and switch here.

Are you going to complain when you realize it is a bAiT ANd SwITcH? https://t.co/zkCUCPjNk6 — 🦇Ms. Ella Warren🦇 (@comicsandroses) May 17, 2022

Batman is now Bi?? Like what took them so long. OMG Batman is our bi-King. #BruceWayne #PRIDE — Nezukooo Channn (@FengyenC) May 18, 2022

