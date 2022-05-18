DC Hints That Bruce Wayne Is Bi-sexual In Comics Ahead Of Pride Month; Fans Say 'Batman Is Our Bi-King'

Posted on May 18, 2022 0 Comments0

Ahead of the pride month, DC Comics just dropped a hint that Bruce Wayne/Batman might be bisexual, in the latest issue of Batman: The Knight #5. If confirmed, Batman won’t be DC’s first LGBTQ superhero. DC had earlier revealed that Clark Kent’s son and the current Superman was also bi-sexual and Harley Quinn is also bisexual, her main love interest apart from Joker has been the villain, Poison Ivy.

SEE ALSO: New Superman To Come Out As Bisexual In Next DC Comic And Fans Are Here For It!

In the comic, a young Bruce Wayne gets close to his fellow trainee Anton after they escape from a Russian prison. The pair shares a deep look into each other eyes, as it appears they’re about to kiss before they are interrupted. The scene between Bruce Wayne and Anton is garnering huge responses from the netizens. Twitter has gone crazy over the fact that Batman could be bi-sexual.

One user wrote, “I’m working on trying to fully explain my thoughts on the possibility of a bisexual Bruce, but I do get it. Batman is a character who has dealt very closely with identity, inclusion my favorite comic. And because of that I think his character is relatable to people who are lgbt+.” Take a look at the reactions here.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Batman 2’ Is Officially Happening With Robert Pattinson Returning As Caped Crusader And Fans Can’t Handle It

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : DC Hints That Bruce Wayne Is Bi-sexual In Comics Ahead Of Pride Month; Fans Say 'Batman Is Our Bi-King'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *