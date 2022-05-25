DC Head Says WB Wanted To Recast Amber Heard For 'Aquaman 2' Due To Lack Of Chemistry With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. Pictures head for DC Films, Walter Hamada took to the witness stand for Johnny Depp and confirmed that WB had considered replacing Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. Depp vs Heard case is currently in the sixth and final week and a slew of witnesses are set to take the stand. Heard has claimed that her case with Depp has caused her to lose several big projects and even caused he role in Aquaman 2 to be reduced. DC head, Hamada has now confirmed that WB considered replacing Heard but it was because of her lack of chemistry with lead star Jason Momoa and not her case with Johnny Depp.

SEE ALSO: Jason Momoa Saved Amber Heard From Getting Kicked Off ‘Aquaman 2’ Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Johnny Depp

As per The Wrap, Hamada testified virtually and confirmed that the studio considered recasting Heard for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, it was not because of Heard’s personal affairs but because of a lack of chemistry between her and Jason Momoa in the previous film.

Walter Hamada, the executive producer for the movie “Aquaman”, said in a video deposition that #AmberHeard was not released from the “Aquaman 2” contract or given a pay increase. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/USYUhejS5U — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 24, 2022

He said “It was the concerns that were brought up at the wrap of the first movie, which was the issue of chemistry, did the two have the chemistry? I think editorially they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there and would we be better off recasting, finding someone who has better, more natural chemistry with Jason Momoa and move forward that way?”

SEE ALSO: ‘Aquaman 2’ Trends On Twitter As Petition To Remove Amber Heard Crosses 2 Million Signatures Amid Johnny Depp Trial

Walter Hamada stated under oath as the president of DC based film productions (Warner Bros) that there were concerns about chemistry between Amber Heard & Jason Momoa’s chemistry just after the FIRST Aquaman wrapped. He said that the two didn’t have chemistry. LOL #DeppHeardTrial — rottenborn hate account 🌸 (@brittannia_a) May 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Heard’s witness Kathryn Arnold, a former Hollywood producer who is now an entertainment industry consultant testified that her role was cut due to negative press around her.

Arnold also shared that the initial drafts of Aquaman 2 had strong character arc for Mera including a romantic arc and some great action scenes. Heard even trained for several months to do the action scenes but when she got to the set a costume designer told her that her role had been cut drastically.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : DC Head Says WB Wanted To Recast Amber Heard For 'Aquaman 2' Due To Lack Of Chemistry With Jason Momoa