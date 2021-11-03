DC Comics illustrators call police after ‘receiving death threats’ over Superman’s bisexuality

DC Comics illustrators have been “receiving death threats” following the recent announcement of Superman coming out as bisexual.

Superman’s attraction to another man has been teased in past issues of the comics with the character flirting with fellow reporter, Jay Nakamura.

DC Comics says the relationship will become romantic in the fifth issue of the comic.

The revelation has sparked an angry backlash among some fans.

According to TMZ, DC staff in Los Angeles have had to request the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to patrol the homes and offices of individuals involved in making the forthcoming comic.

“LAPD officers were recently dispatched to patrol the homes of some of the illustrators/production staffers who created the latest iteration of Superman,” law enforcement sources told the outlet.

“The extra protection comes after major backlash that included some so-called fans making threats.”

Last month, it was announced that the superhero’s bisexuality will be revealed in the 9 November issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El.

Writer, Tom Taylor, said: “I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros share this idea.”

He continued: “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth, and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

DC publisher and CCO Jim Lee added: “We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms. We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example.”

“We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously,” Lee said.

Superman is the second DC hero to come out as LGBTQ+ in recent months with the current incarnation of Robin calling themselves “queer” in an issue of Batman: Urban Legends.

