Day two of 86th Masters sees Tiger Woods face his biggest test to date

Tiger Woods faced the biggest test to date of his improbable comeback on day two of the 86th Masters at Augusta National.

In his first top-level event since almost losing his right leg following an horrific car crash last February, Woods went into Friday’s second round just four shots off the lead held by South Korea’s Sungjae Im.

And while that was undoubtedly impressive, it remained to be seen if the 46-year-old could cope with back-to-back rounds on an undulating course playing longer than ever due to the soft conditions.

“People have no idea how hard it’s been,” Woods said of his recovery. “My team does. They’ve worked with me every single day.

“To see where I’ve been, to get from there to here, it was no easy task.”

Quote of the day

Tiger Woods reveals his chilly recovery plans following his opening 71.

Shot of the day

Harold Varner III produced a stunning approach from the pine straw on the 13th to set up a tap-in eagle.

Worst shot of the day

Mackenzie Hughes suffered a dreaded shank on the par-five 15th.

Tweet of the day

Hughes at least sees the funny side of his shank (above).

Round of the day

Sungjae Im makes an ideal start in his bid to go one better than his runners-up finish in 2020.

Statistic of the day

Leading statistician Justin Ray highlights another slow start for Rory McIlroy.

Easiest hole

The par-five eighth played as the easiest hole, with 37 birdies and just five bogeys – including one from Tiger Woods – resulting in a scoring average of 4.644.

Toughest hole

The lengthened par-four 11th unsurprisingly was the hardest with a scoring average of 4.456. Only three players made birdie and there were four double bogeys and three triples.

Weather forecast

Morning sunshine, then mostly cloudy, windy and cooler. Slight chance for a brief shower.Low: 46F High: 66FWinds: W-SW 15-18mph, gusts of 25-30 mph

Key tee times (all BST)

1439 Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im1757 Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch1841 Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Day two of 86th Masters sees Tiger Woods face his biggest test to date