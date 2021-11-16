Davis Cup 2021: GB announce full team including Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans

The Great Britain team for this year’s Davis Cup has been announced, with Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie leading the charge as the country attempts to win the competition for the first time since 2015.

Norrie and Evans, ranked 12th and 25th in the world respectively, are joined in the GB team by Liam Broady, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

Leon Smith will captain the team in Austria, which hosts the Davis Cup between 25 November and 5 December.

In the group stage in Innsbruck, Britain take on France and Czech Republic, with the winners of the pool remaining in Austria for the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the two best runners-up across all groups will travel to Madrid to face the winners of Group A or Group B.

Of the squad he has assembled, GB captain Smith said: “I’m delighted to name our first four players to represent Britain at the upcoming Davis Cup Finals in Austria.

“Every player has had a career-best season and will bring some strong qualities to the team.”

Norrie has won 47 matches this year, more than world No1 Novak Djokovic, and became British No1 following the biggest triumph of his career so far – at Indian Wells in October.

Evans, meanwhile, secured his first ATP title this year when he was victorious at the Murray River Open. The 31-year-old is the only member from Britain’s triumphant 2015 Davis Cup team to be present at this year’s edition of the tournament.

Salisbury won the men’s doubles trophy at this year’s US Open, where he also won the mixed doubles title. Earlier in the year, he won the mixed doubles tournament at the French Open as well.

This season also saw Skupski lift a Grand Slam trophy for the first time, when he went all the way in the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon.

This year’s Davis Cup is the first since 2019, when Britain reached the semi-finals.

