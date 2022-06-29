David Lammy apologises for condemning British Airways strike and admits he got facts wrong

David Lammy has apologised for condemning a strike by British Airways check-in staff as unjustified – admitting he got his facts wrong.

The shadow foreign secretary sparked anger in Labour circles for his weekend criticism, the Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, saying: “Supporting bad bosses is a new low for Labour.”

Now Mr Lammy has pulled back, arguing he “misheard” a question on the BBC and wrongly believed the BA staff were striking to try to win a 10 per cent pay increase.

In fact, unions are seeking to reverse a 10 per cent pay cut imposed on workers during the pandemic when global lockdowns grounded flights – not a pay rise.

In a letter to a constituent, Mr Lammy has written: “Last Sunday in a live interview with the BBC, I misheard Sophie Raworth’s question about BA workers

“When she said that workers wanted to reverse a previous pay cut of 10 per cent, I mistakenly understood it to mean that they were seeking an above inflation pay rise.

“I was not across the details of the case. It is right that those of us in public life admit when they have made a mistake. With this in mind, I apologise to all BA workers.”

In his weekend comments, Mr Lammy appeared to toughen Labour’s stance ahead of a ‘Summer of Discontent’, saying: “I don’t support strikes,” before adding “I support the right to strike of course”.

On the rail strikes, he said: ““It hurts working people who need to get to work by using the railway. And of course, those within the union are hurt as well.

In his letter, leaked to the Mirror, the shadow foreign secretary added that he supported Labour’s call for shameful ‘fire and rehire’ tactics – used against BA workers during the pandemic – to be banned.

Mr Lammy was also criticised by John McDonnell, Labour’s former shadow chancellor, who said striking rail workers were right to seek “protection against the cost of living”.

The chair of Young Labour, Jess Barnard, attacked the party leadership for “sending out its senior politicians to attack 50 of its own MPs and thousands of workers on national television”.

The respected backbencher Jon Cruddas, an adviser to Tony Blair on unions, has said Labour must back families facing an historic slump in their incomes.

“The rail strikes are arguably the canary down the coalmine. You cannot dodge this. Labour has to be supportive of those seeking to defend their living standards,” Mr Cruddas said.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link David Lammy apologises for condemning British Airways strike and admits he got facts wrong