David Hyde Pierce has given fans an update on the planned Frasier reboot, confirming that it is still going ahead.

However, the actor, who played Niles Crane in the beloved 1990s sitcom, said he was unable to confirm whether or not he would be involved.

The reboot is being spearheaded by Kelsey Grammer, who first played the pompous pyschiatrist Dr Frasier Crane in Cheers, before fronting his own spin-off from 1993 to 2004.

It was initially reported that Grammer’s co-stars Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin were interested in reprising their roles for the reboot.

However, more recent reports had suggested that the series was going to go ahead with only Grammer’s involvement.

John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s father Martin in the series, died of complications from throat cancer in 2018.

Speaking to The Guardian in a new interview, Pierce was asked about the reboot.

“It’s happening,” he responded, “but I don’t know in what form, and I don’t know when, so I don’t know where I’ll be and what I’ll be doing.

“I’m certainly interested to see what they come up with.”

In the UK, all 11 seasons of Frasier can be streamed now on All 4.

Source Link David Hyde Pierce offers fans update on Frasier reboot: ‘It’s happening, but I don’t know where I’ll be’