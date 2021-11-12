David Henderson: Organiser of fatal flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala jailed

David Henderson, who organised the flight which killed footballer Emiliano Sala when it crashed into the English Channel, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The 67-year-old businessman was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, after he was found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft. His legal team are considering appealing the verdict.

He was accused of failing to follow safety regulations, which resulted in the 28-year-old footballer’s death on 21 January 2019, as he flew from Nantes to Wales shortly after completing a £15m move to play for Cardiff City.

Sala’s body was recovered a month after the crash, but the body of pilot David Ibbotson is yet to be found.

Mr Henderson had denied acting in a reckless or negligent manner which would have been likely to endanger the plane, but a jury found him guilty by a majority verdict of 10 to two.

More follows…

