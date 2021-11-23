David Ginola motivates, Kevin Sinfield inspires – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 23.

Football

Motivation, David Ginola style.

Cricketer Rikki Clarke is backing Ginola for the I’m a Celebrity crown.

Three million followers for Three Lions’ Raheem Sterling.

England were still celebrating after Gareth Southgate extended his deal on Monday.

Fun and games at Barcelona.

Rugby league

Kevin Sinfield received a hero’s welcome at Headingley after completing his 24-hour 101-mile charity run from Leicester to Leeds. The rugby league great raised over £1million.

The praise poured in from other sporting stars.

Cricket

A cool cat and Virat Kohli.

KP was dreaming of better days.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu was looking forward to her Royal Albert Hall gig.

Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t stop scoring.

Motor racing

The Spice Boys.

Respect between sports stars.

Romain Grosjean was shocked at his award nomination.

Rugby union

England turned the clock back.

